Kyle Shanahan thinks a lot of illegal hits against Jimmy Garoppolo are missed

Getty Images

After Sunday’s win over the Saints, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo complained about a low hit that he took. The blow to his surgically-repaired knee did not draw a flag.

On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters whether he believes Garoppolo gets his fair share of calls.

“No, I don’t,” Shanahan said. “I think a lot gets missed on Jimmy.”

So is there a reason behind that? Are some quarterbacks protected more than others?

“I don’t think so,” Shanahan said. “I think it’s just coincidence, but I’m not sure. Each ref and crew is different, each game’s different, so you try to adjust and feel it out during those games, but I do feel like Jimmy has had a number missed on him.”

There are definitely differences from officiating crew to officiating crew. But it’s also a factor of who the quarterback is. The more “important” the quarterback is to the game, the more likely he is to be protected. As quarterbacks important to the league go, Jimmy doesn’t have a high spot on the pecking order.