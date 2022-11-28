Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers feeling better, will start if healthy

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t finish Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles because of injured ribs, but said after the game that he would try to play against the Bears in Week 13 if scans of the injury show no serious damage.

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at his press conference that the full evaluation of Rodgers’ tests are not yet complete and that Rodgers will indeed get the start against Chicago if cleared by the medical staff. LaFleur also said that Rodgers is feeling better on Monday than he was on Sunday.

Rodgers said on Sunday that he’d like to keep playing as long as the Packers remain mathematically alive for a playoff spot. LaFleur said he is not looking past the Chicago game when it comes to playing Rodgers or Jordan Love.

The Packers do have a bye after the Chicago game and the result of that matchup as well as other results around the league could make that the point where the Packers fully begin to look toward next year. For this week, though, Rodgers is very much in the picture.