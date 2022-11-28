Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers feeling better, will start if healthy

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2022, 4:36 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t finish Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles because of injured ribs, but said after the game that he would try to play against the Bears in Week 13 if scans of the injury show no serious damage.

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at his press conference that the full evaluation of Rodgers’ tests are not yet complete and that Rodgers will indeed get the start against Chicago if cleared by the medical staff. LaFleur also said that Rodgers is feeling better on Monday than he was on Sunday.

Rodgers said on Sunday that he’d like to keep playing as long as the Packers remain mathematically alive for a playoff spot. LaFleur said he is not looking past the Chicago game when it comes to playing Rodgers or Jordan Love.

The Packers do have a bye after the Chicago game and the result of that matchup as well as other results around the league could make that the point where the Packers fully begin to look toward next year. For this week, though, Rodgers is very much in the picture.

  1. And he’ll play until he throws two horrendous interceptions and goes down 2 scores in the second half… then he’ll act injured for the cameras and walk off the field again.

  2. Matt Lafleur does not have the Cajones to shut rodgers down even if its better for the team. Dude is soft.

  4. Terrible. Pretty sure seeing Jordan Love against the Bears, would be more exciting. Having endured 30 seasons of Favre and Rodgers, if Love had an amazing game in Chicago, that city might burn itself to the ground.

  6. Let’s have them both back in green bay next year. Another year of rodgers and LaFleur would be great

  7. The team is so lousy either QB could lose out, so I don’t really care which guy it is… as long as they lose out.

  8. Their season all but over, Jordan Love should be the Packers’ starter for the remaining games on their schedule regardless of Rodgers health. He’s a soon to be 39 year old quarterback about whom everything about him and his ability is known.
    Love on the other hand was his highly drafted replacement now in his third season. They need to know now if he’s their future while he’s still under his his first contract before deciding to move on or extending him in a season or two.
    Rodgers had his shot to get his second title and came up short. Green Bay doesn’t necessarily have to rebuild but they definitely need to move on from him.

  9. The only question is how much of his dead cap the Packers will be able to get his next team to assume.

  11. Hopefully, the GB medical staff will advise #12 to excuse himself from further, long-term injury….i.e., injured ribs do not heal quickly and exacerbation to them and the lungs is a potential outcome with additional contact.

