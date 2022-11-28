Mike McCarthy on trying to lure Odell Beckham: We’re moving full steam ahead

Posted by Charean Williams on November 28, 2022, 9:23 PM EST
Odell Beckham will visit the Giants before he visits the Cowboys. But no team has recruited the free agent receiver harder than the Cowboys have.

The Cowboys’ interest has not waned since Beckham was kicked off a plane Sunday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

“Really haven’t been involved in a conversation, but I know personally based off my understanding, I think we’re moving full steam ahead,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Cornerback Deion Sanders was the last big-name free agent to sign a big deal with the Cowboys and create a huge splash. Sanders helped the Cowboys win a third Super Bowl in four seasons in 1995.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Thanksgiving Day that “Odell could help us. I believe that right now. Now, we’ve got to make it fit and that’s the challenge here.”

The Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown as their top three wideouts after losing Cedrick Wilson in free agency and trading Amari Cooper to the Browns in the offseason.

Beckham tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 and underwent surgery Feb. 22. It is the same ACL he tore 16 months earlier.

