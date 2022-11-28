Monday Night Football: Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

Posted by Charean Williams on November 28, 2022, 11:27 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

The Colts had a chance for a late win, but Monday Night Football ended the way most of their games have this season. Indianapolis lost 24-17, failing to convert a fourth-and-three at the Pittsburgh 26.

The Steelers improved to 4-7, while the Colts fell to 4-7-1.

The Colts had questionable clock management on their final drive, which began with 4:52 left. Indianapolis snapped the ball with 1:35 left, and Terrell Edmunds sacked Matt Ryan for a 7-yard loss. The Colts snapped it again with 59 seconds left, and, on second-and-17, Ryan ran for 14 yards before sliding.

Indianapolis had three timeouts, but didn’t take one, and the third-down snap came with 34 seconds left. Alex Highsmith stopped Jonathan Taylor for no gain on third-and-three, and the Colts took their first timeout.

Ryan’s fourth down pass fell incomplete as Parris Campbell was well defended by Cameron Sutton and Minkah Fitzpatrick provided help. The Colts begged for a flag, either for pass interference on Sutton or hit on a defenseless receiver by Fitzpatrick, but they got neither.

ESPN rules analyst John Parry said it was a correct decision by officials.

The Steelers ended up with 323 yards, with Benny Snell rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in place of the injured Najee Harris. Harris had 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Kenny Pickett went 20-of-28 for 174 yards, and George Pickens caught three passes for 57 yards.

Ryan went 22-of-34 for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble on a botched handoff. Taylor rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Monday Night Football: Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

  2. Looked like the Steelers forgot you play football for 60 minutes hahaha did just enough playing 45 minutes…. Close call tho.

  5. Matt Ryan looks washed up and this will be his last year because no team is signing a player who is immobile and has lost strength. This was the first game I I’ve seen him play this season and the decline was shocking.

  7. The end of this game was the definition of poor clock management. Three timeouts in their pockets,and the Colts don’t use one? Saturday and Ryan certainly have enough game experience between them to know that they needed to stop the clock.

  9. First of all, that last Colts 3rd down spot was like two yards off – awful – and yeah…that was 100% pass interference – cb not remotely looking at the ball – and most probably hitting defenseless receiver. Redic.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.