Najee Harris gives Steelers 13-0 lead over the Colts

Getty Images

Najee Harris needed some medical attention earlier in the half, but it hasn’t stopped him.

The Steelers running back has 33 yards on nine carries, including scoring the first touchdown in Monday Night Football. His 6-yard run with 7:46 left in the half has given the Steelers a 13-0 lead over the Colts.

The Steelers ran it eight times on the 10-play, 79-yard drive, but Kenny Pickett also threw a 35-yard pass to George Pickens.

The Steelers have 164 yards to the Colts’ 6, and Indianapolis is fortunate its deficit isn’t greater.

Pittsburgh settled for two field goals after reaching the Indianapolis 34- and 27-yard line. The Steelers punted after James Pierre picked Matt Ryan at the Indianapolis 38.