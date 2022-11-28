Najee Harris ruled out; Colts draw to within 16-10

Posted by Charean Williams on November 28, 2022, 10:07 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts
The Steelers have ruled out running back Najee Harris for the remainder of the game with an abdominal injury.

With Jaylen Warren inactive with a hamstring injury, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland will carry the Steelers’ ground game in the second half.

Harris had the game’s only touchdown in the first half, scoring on a 6-yard run.

The Colts scored their first touchdown only 1:56 into the second half on a 2-yard run by Jonathan Taylor. The drive covered only 19 yards as Dallis Flowers returned the second half kickoff 89 yards before Connor Heyward got Flowers down.

The Steelers lead 16-10.

The Colts have only 90 yards of offense.

1 responses to “Najee Harris ruled out; Colts draw to within 16-10

  1. Matt ‘Three And Out’ Canada is at the top of his game again. 3rd and 12, throw short for 2 yards s….3rd and 2, throw 20 yards downfield. Maybe they’ll just surrender him at the airport after the game.

