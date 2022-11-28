On Thursday night, will the Patriots force the Bills to punt?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2022, 12:13 PM EST
Buffalo Bills Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium
When the Bills and Patriots met on a windy night in Buffalo in early December 2021, Buffalo punted five times. In a pair of 2021 rematches, both of which Buffalo won, the Bills punted a total of zero times.

Coach Bill Belichick, one of the great defensive coaches of all time, was asked about that dynamic during a Monday appearance with The Greg Hill Show on WEEI.

Here was the very pointed question: “The last two meetings against the Bills did not go your way. Two full games without forcing a punt. How personally do you take the inability of this defense to stop Josh Allen, and is that part of the motivation as you prepare for Thursday night, to host those Bills?”

In response Belichick said this: “Yeah, well, again, it’s a big challenge playing Buffalo. We’ve got to — we need everybody to play well. I mean, we had them in punt formation on the first series of the game in the second game and gave up a fake punt. So, you know, I don’t really put that on the defense. But, regardless, they moved the ball consistently on defense. We certainly didn’t make them punt in the playoff game. So, yeah, it’s — we know it’s a big challenge, and we’re going to have to play better than we played against them in the last two [games] in every area of the game.”

Belichick, who has an encyclopedic knowledge of football dating back decades, has his facts confused. The Bills did not run a fake punt in either the Week 16 game or the wildcard playoff meeting. The fake punt happened during the second drive of a game in New England played in Week 16 of the 2020 season, a Monday night game the Bills won, 38-9.

So in eight quarters of football against the Bills, Belichick has forced zero punts. And zero punt formations. We’ll see whether that will indeed change on Thursday night, in what will be a very significant AFC East battle.

13 responses to “On Thursday night, will the Patriots force the Bills to punt?

  1. Bills will punt, and fans of Belichick the garbage will talk about how the team has improved because of the garbage.

  2. If the Bills go three and out on their first possession, Patriot fans will claim a victory.

  4. BB got the Bills to spend a 6th round pick on a punter, and he won’t even let them use one!

    LOL!

    Keep playing checkers Bills fans..:

  5. Why are you looking ahead to Thursday already when you have an exciting primetime matchup tonight? The skip to the front of the head coaching line Jeff Saturday against Hall of Famer Mike Tomlin. The Steelers will win by at least 3 touchdowns as Tomlin shows just how great of a coach he really is! GO STEELERS!

  6. Biggest game of Mac Jones career. The Bills have some injuries to key players. Let’s see how he responds.

  8. First want to say I am a avid Pat’s fan This team used to be great against average or below average teams but now because of the loss to Chicago they will likely miss the playoffs. The Pat’s secondary is exposed if you are able to shut down Judon and the pass rush. The offense has NO comeback mentality, if they get down they are cooked. Is it Mac Jones? The coaching? or both? Would like to say both, but even last year with McDaniels they could not bounce back once behind. This team has been a shell of itself since 2019, the offensive talent excluding Stevenson, Henry and Parker is average at best. The offensive line is like swiss cheese. Said 7-10 at the start of the season and that is still looking good. AND, by the way, the bills will punt but the Pat’s will get bulldozed.

  10. The Patriots will force the Bills to punt on Thursday, but Buffalo will still win. The question is, how many points will the Bills win by?

  11. Given the state of the Bills offense and the Pats D, i would say if there is a Prop bet on
    Buffalo punting, take that bet.

    This is not the same Bills offense as last year. Inconsistent, lots of turnovers and of course more importantly, no Brian Daboll. All that said, this is a huge game for Buffalo in terms of playoffs, they are 0-2 in the division, and have to then play at home against the Jets and Dolphins the next two weeks after, with an away date at Cincy coming up after that with bears sandwiched in between. This is by far and away the most important stretch of games the Bills have coming up if they want to hope to 1. win the division and 2. possibly compete for home field (unlikely)

  13. Oh good… this is where the “elite” New England defense gives up 30 plus points…

    And wonders why bottom feeding offenses don’t make it to the playoffs.

