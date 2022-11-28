Patrick Mahomes: I’ve got to execute at a higher level in the red zone

Getty Images

The Chiefs soundly beat the Rams 26-10 on Sunday, maintaining their hold on the AFC’s No. 1 seed entering Week 13.

But quarterback Patrick Mahomes was lamenting the team’s missed opportunities after the game.

Kansas City scored a touchdown on just one of its six red-zone possessions. That came in the third quarter when running back Isiah Pacheco powered his way into the paint from 3-yards out.

But other than that, Los Angeles’ defense stood firm inside the 20. The Chiefs settled for four field goals from that point on the field and Mahomes threw a bad interception to safety Nick Scott that ostensibly kept the Rams in the game for a little bit longer midway through the fourth quarter.

“[E]specially in the red zone, we got to execute at a higher level,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “I got to execute at a higher level, and I got to take out like the one dumb play I make every game it seems like so if I can take that out, I think we’ll be alright.”

Mahomes said on his pick, he was going to try to throw to tight end Travis Kelce but then failed when he attempted to pull the ball down.

“I threw it directly into the dude’s stomach, so just got to make sure that I don’t do that, especially in the red zone because those are ones that kill you in big games,” Mahomes said. “So obviously you like to win, but we’ve got a lot to get better at offensively, especially starting with me.”

A prime MVP candidate, Mahomes still finished 27-of-42 for 320 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had 36 rushing yards.

Mahomes has high standards for himself and the rest of the offensive unit. But with a road matchup with Cincinnati on tap for Week 13, the quarterback is right that Kansas City has to have better offensive execution in the red zone. Cincinnati’s offense is sure to be much more productive than Los Angeles’ was on Sunday.