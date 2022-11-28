Report: DK Metcalf loses appeal of $29,785 fine for abusive language toward an official

Posted by Charean Williams on November 28, 2022, 6:42 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf lost his appeal of a $29,785 fine for abusive language toward an official, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metcalf argued with side judge Allen Baynes after Bucs defensive back Jamel Dean was not penalized for what the receiver thought was defensive pass interference.

Metcalf said last week he didn’t think it was “that big of a deal in my opinion.”

The fine is the standard amount for a first offense for “verbal or other non-physical offense against official.” Raiders receiver Davante Adams was fined the same amount for the same penalty he received in a Week 11 game against the Broncos.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.