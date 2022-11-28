Report: DK Metcalf loses appeal of $29,785 fine for abusive language toward an official

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf lost his appeal of a $29,785 fine for abusive language toward an official, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metcalf argued with side judge Allen Baynes after Bucs defensive back Jamel Dean was not penalized for what the receiver thought was defensive pass interference.

Metcalf said last week he didn’t think it was “that big of a deal in my opinion.”

The fine is the standard amount for a first offense for “verbal or other non-physical offense against official.” Raiders receiver Davante Adams was fined the same amount for the same penalty he received in a Week 11 game against the Broncos.