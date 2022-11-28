Report: Patriots not expected to have Damien Harris for Thursday Night Football

Posted by Charean Williams on November 28, 2022, 8:20 PM EST
NFL: NOV 24 Patriots at Vikings
Getty Images

Patriots running back Damien Harris played only 11 snaps Thanksgiving night before leaving with a thigh injury. He did not practice Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Harris is not expected to play in Thursday Night Football against the Bills.

Harris is considered week to week, which is an indication he will miss some time, Rapoport adds.

Harris had five carries for 16 yards in the loss to the Vikings.

For the season, Harris is second on the Patriots with 383 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also has 13 receptions for 75 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson is the only other back who saw time in the Patriots’ backfield last week.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Report: Patriots not expected to have Damien Harris for Thursday Night Football

  1. The Patriots passing game showed life against the Vikings. They should be able to torch the overrated Buffalo secondary.

  2. Tre White is healthy and returning to the line up ( All Pro), Jordon Poyer is there ( All Pro) and Elam (1st rounder)is returning to the line up. Which part of that line up is overrated?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.