Report: Terron Armstead has partial tear of pectoral but not season-ending

Getty Images

The Dolphins won’t have left tackle Terron Armstead for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but they do expect him to return this season.

Armstead has a Grade 2 pectoral strain, which is a partial tear, NFL Network reports.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence that Armstead will play again this season based on current information. But the Dolphins still are uncertain about how much time Armstead will miss, which will determine whether the Pro Bowler lands on injured reserve.

“I definitely wouldn’t put that past him [to return in 2-3 weeks],” McDaniel said, via video from the team. “But we are gathering information, seeking all specialists and kind of letting the injury settle a hair, so the information can be a little more concrete and a little clearer. We’re evaluating some options with him in terms of how to treat it and stuff.

“But you know how I feel about Terron. He’s the consummate pro, so I’d be really foolish to go ahead and stamp an exact timeline because you just never know. It might be right around the corner.”