Report: Tristan Wirfs expected to miss 3-4 weeks

Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs appears to have avoided a season-ending injury on Sunday, but it looks like the team will have to play without him for a while.

Wirfs was carted off the field after hurting his left leg late in the fourth quarter and word from the locker room was that he was in a walking boot after the game. There was also word that X-ray were negative, which was the first sign that the injury wasn’t as severe as it looked on the field.

Another came on Monday when Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Wirfs suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out for the next three-to-four weeks.

Josh Wells will likely be the next man up at right tackle in Tampa.