Robert Kraft loans Patriots plane to Virginia football team to travel to funerals of fallen players

Getty Images

Earlier this month, three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed. Funerals for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. are occurring this week.

The team is attending together, with the assistance of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A Patriots spokesperson has confirmed that Kraft has loaned the team plane at no charge to the Virginia football program so that the team can attend the funerals.

D’Sean Perry’s funeral occurred on Saturday in Miami. The next day, Devin Chandler’s funeral happened in Virginia Beach. The family of Lavel Davis Jr. will conduct a celebration of life on Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Accounts of the use of the team plane began to emerge on Sunday. The Patriots, who played in Minnesota on Thursday night, didn’t need it this weekend.

It’s obviously a great gesture from Kraft, who has shown time and again that he’s willing to step up and do without hesitation whatever needs to be done. It’s also a great message for the rest of us. Regardless of our individual resources, there’s always something we can do to make someone else’s life a little bit better, especially when things are not going well.