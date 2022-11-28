Robert Saleh: We’re week-to-week at QB, Mike White starts again this week

Getty Images

When Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with reporters for a Monday press conference last week, the topic of conversation was whether he was going to bench starting quarterback Zach Wilson.

Saleh waited a couple of days to announce that Mike White would get the start against the Bears in Week 12 and his three touchdown passes in a 31-10 win likely made it easy for Saleh to determine this week’s starter. Saleh said at Monday’s press conference that White will start against the Vikings while adding that the team’s still sees a future for Wilson in their offense.

“We’re week-to-week,” Saleh said, via SNY. “There’s things we’d love to see Zach accomplish over the course of a quality reset. This is Mike White’s opportunity, that doesn’t change. Mike’s got an opportunity to go stack another great day up this week. When we feel like Zach is ready to roll, he’s gonna roll.”

After the win over the Bears, Saleh said that White “made the easy look easy” during the win. Very little looked easy for the Jets offense when Wilson was running the offense, so it would be very difficult for the Jets to go back to Wilson unless White finds far tougher sledding in the weeks to come.