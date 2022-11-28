Todd Bowles: No thought of using timeouts when Browns had ball at end of regulation

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
The Buccaneers gave up a game-tying touchdown to the Browns late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and they were left with 32 seconds on the clock to try to win the game.

That touchdown came on fourth down and the Buccaneers had all three of their timeouts, so head coach Todd Bowles was asked after the game if he considered using them in order to give his team more time for their own drive if Cleveland scored. The Bucs hit a long pass to Julio Jones to move into Browns territory, but they weren’t able to move into field goal range before time ran out.

“No. That clock was going to run down,” Bowles said. “We didn’t have enough to stop it right there, so, it was overtime right there right off the top. Once we couldn’t get the other play — Julio made a great play, then we couldn’t get there — it was going to overtime.”

The Bucs had a one-yard pass to running back Rachaad White to open their final possession of the fourth quarter, but Bowles again chose to pass on a timeout until the clock was down to nine seconds after Jones’ catch. Cleveland would win the game 23-17 on a Nick Chubb overtime touchdown and some will wonder if the outcome might have been different if the Bucs managed the final minutes of the game a little differently.

14 responses to “Todd Bowles: No thought of using timeouts when Browns had ball at end of regulation

  2. touchback6 says:
    November 28, 2022 at 9:02 am
    LOL!

    Brady…..Just brutal. What a way to finish a career. Just making a fool of himself

    ———-
    Bob Kraft is thinking the same thing about BB.

  3. Bowles should get as much (if not more) heat than Hackett. But for some reason he gets a pass. Bowles has a much better roster than Hackett but almost the same records.

  5. It’s Bowles who made a fool of himself. If he had used the timeouts, there was plenty of time to get in FG range. The fact that he’s saying there was no point in stopping the clock shows a shocking level of incompetence in a coach with his years of experience. If Brady decides not to retire after this season, there is one team he is sure not to sign with, and that’s the Bucs.

  6. He’s a horrible coach this statement just proves that. There is a reason he was fired.

  8. History shows Todd Bowles is a horrible head coach. These statements basically prove that. He is a good defensive coordinator but is a failure as a head coach. He has ruined Brady’s final year with his poor decisions.

  9. This is why owners need to allowed to hire the best candidates for coaching vacancies and not have their hiring process affected by the NFL’s agenda/quota.

  11. Way to have faith in your defense, just assuming Cleveland would score and send it to overtime.

  14. nhpats2011 says:
    November 28, 2022 at 9:11 am
    touchback6 says:
    November 28, 2022 at 9:02 am
    LOL!

    Brady…..Just brutal. What a way to finish a career. Just making a fool of himself

    ———-
    Bob Kraft is thinking the same thing about BB.


    Nah but I wouldn’t expect Bill to have any say into who the offensive playcallers are next year.

