Todd Bowles: No thought of using timeouts when Browns had ball at end of regulation

Getty Images

The Buccaneers gave up a game-tying touchdown to the Browns late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and they were left with 32 seconds on the clock to try to win the game.

That touchdown came on fourth down and the Buccaneers had all three of their timeouts, so head coach Todd Bowles was asked after the game if he considered using them in order to give his team more time for their own drive if Cleveland scored. The Bucs hit a long pass to Julio Jones to move into Browns territory, but they weren’t able to move into field goal range before time ran out.

“No. That clock was going to run down,” Bowles said. “We didn’t have enough to stop it right there, so, it was overtime right there right off the top. Once we couldn’t get the other play — Julio made a great play, then we couldn’t get there — it was going to overtime.”

The Bucs had a one-yard pass to running back Rachaad White to open their final possession of the fourth quarter, but Bowles again chose to pass on a timeout until the clock was down to nine seconds after Jones’ catch. Cleveland would win the game 23-17 on a Nick Chubb overtime touchdown and some will wonder if the outcome might have been different if the Bucs managed the final minutes of the game a little differently.