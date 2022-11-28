Todd Bowles: Tristan Wirfs week-to-week with high ankle sprain

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 28, 2022, 1:05 PM EST
NFL: OCT 09 Falcons at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is set to miss some time after he was carted off the field late in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Browns.

But as bad as it looked when Wirfs left the field, things could be worse for the young lineman.

According to multiple reporters, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said in his Monday news conference that Wirfs is considered week-to-week with a high ankle sprain. Bowles added that Witfs is unlikely to play against the Saints next Monday night in Week 13.

The 13th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Wirfs had not missed a regular-season offensive snap until Sunday. He was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2021.

The Bucs’ defensive backfield will also be worth monitoring over the coming week. Antoine Winfield Jr. is dealing with an ankle sprain while Mike Edwards and Sean Murphy-Bunting are dealing with contusions.

1 responses to “Todd Bowles: Tristan Wirfs week-to-week with high ankle sprain

  1. But people, and media on this here site kept telling me that Bruce Arians was just along for the ride? It was all Leftwich (lol) and Brady? So Arians leaves and they can’t even put up 20 most weeks when they used to score 30 every week in their sleep. Bowles and Leftwich need to be fired. They are terrible

