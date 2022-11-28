Vikings’ Andrew Booth having knee surgery today, recovery time not yet known

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth is set for knee surgery, and it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss.

Doctors will determine by assessing Booth’s knee during the surgery which kind of procedure he needs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Only then will they know whether Booth has a chance of returning this season.

The Vikings prioritized their secondary in this year’s draft, taking safety Lewis Cine in the first round and Booth in the second round. But Cine has already been lost for the season and now Booth may be as well.

Booth didn’t get any defensive snaps at all until Week 10, but he got his first start of the season in the Vikings’ Week 11 loss to the Cowboys. The Vikings were hoping Booth could make an impact down the stretch, but that is now in question.