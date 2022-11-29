10 of Deshaun Watson’s accusers plan to attend Sunday’s Browns-Texans game

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his return to regular-season football on Sunday in Houston, after serving an 11-game suspension for allegations of more than 20 instances of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Although nearly all cases have been resolved, some of the accusers aren’t ready to completely move on.

Via Juan A. Lozano of the Associated Press, attorney Tony Buzbee said that about 10 of the women will attend the game between the Browns and Texans.

The goal, per Buzbee, is “to kind of make the statement, ‘Hey we’re still here. We matter. Our voice was heard and this is not something that’s over. [Sexual harassment and assault] happen every day in the United States.'”

All but one of the lawsuits filed by Buzbee have been settled. Another lawsuit was filed by a different lawyer earlier in the 2022 season.

Watson has yet to meet with reporters. That likely will happen on Wednesday. The last time he did, he reiterated his talking points regarding his position that he did nothing wrong. It will be interesting to see whether he employs a different approach, now that he’s free and clear to resume his playing career.