10 of Deshaun Watson’s accusers plan to attend Sunday’s Browns-Texans game

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2022, 5:05 PM EST
Cleveland Browns Practice
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his return to regular-season football on Sunday in Houston, after serving an 11-game suspension for allegations of more than 20 instances of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Although nearly all cases have been resolved, some of the accusers aren’t ready to completely move on.

Via Juan A. Lozano of the Associated Press, attorney Tony Buzbee said that about 10 of the women will attend the game between the Browns and Texans.

The goal, per Buzbee, is “to kind of make the statement, ‘Hey we’re still here. We matter. Our voice was heard and this is not something that’s over. [Sexual harassment and assault] happen every day in the United States.'”

All but one of the lawsuits filed by Buzbee have been settled. Another lawsuit was filed by a different lawyer earlier in the 2022 season.

Watson has yet to meet with reporters. That likely will happen on Wednesday. The last time he did, he reiterated his talking points regarding his position that he did nothing wrong. It will be interesting to see whether he employs a different approach, now that he’s free and clear to resume his playing career.

54 responses to “10 of Deshaun Watson’s accusers plan to attend Sunday’s Browns-Texans game

  4. Wait, I thought they were in anguish and pain. Gonna rekindle all that pain? Hmmm. very interesting

  6. Careful taking kids to this game..the trash talk n insults are gonna be at MAX OFFENDING level. Seats near Browns bench ate gonna be at a premium

  7. I’m all for second chances, but am I the only guy that kinda hopes he falls flat on his face on Sunday?

  9. This is one of the reasons I only watch my team anymore. The way predators and those who abuse women and children are dealt with by the league and its union disgusts me. Haven’t forgotten the other teams that were vying for this loser.

  12. Probably want some more cash for all their pain. Wait, if they were hurt and troubled so much, why bring up those memories again? Didn’t they get paid off.

  14. Waiting to hear from all these fans from other teams about the perfect QB they root for which hasn’t ever made mistakes….. I’ll wait……

  15. Let’s see… Browns can’t sell out the stadium, Watson has dozens of accusers and potentially more.. Could this be the strategy the Browns had in mind when signing Watson? I mean, he is technically putting people in seats.

  17. The reveling from some commenters here is sad, and shows they never really understood the impact of Watson’s actions, or the impact of abuse on lives. “Resolved” is only a financial matter. Fact is, Watson abused dozens of women with effectively no consequence – no criminal action and now the league is welcoming him back.

    Every fan at the game deserves the shame of having to look these women in the eye while pouring their money into supporting the league and its actions. I doubt they’ll feel any shame, but they should.

  19. Kind of ironic that they’re attending the game – essentially chipping in to help the Browns pay his salary.

  20. thisismy5thaccount says:
    November 29, 2022 at 5:18 pm

    Waiting to hear from all these fans from other teams about the perfect QB they root for which hasn’t ever made mistakes….. I’ll wait……

    – – – – – – – – – –

    By mistakes do you mean being sued by over 2 dozen women for sexual harassment? I think I can name 31 other starting QBs that haven’t done that.

  21. Since they’ve been paid and agreed to settle this matter in civil court, what possible reason could they have for doing this? If they feel that justice wasn’t done and that he should have been charged criminally, then the prosecutor’s office or/and their elected representative’s office would be the place to setup shop!

  22. Interesting…under most circumstances, when someone charges someone of sexual assault, you have to file for a restraining order against them. So much for that.

  23. Will there be cameras trained on them? Will we see them cheer for the Texans and boo the Browns? This is a pointless, unseemly stunt.

  24. Pretty surprised their settlements didn’t include a clause that they had to stay away from him and the media for that matter.

  25. Too bad his first game isn’t against the Bills or Chiefs. He could play on his knees and beat the Texans.

  26. Say what you want about Buzbee, but the man does have impeccable timing. As far as Watson goes, he deserves all the criticism he’s going to continue to get.

  27. Let’s see how he massages this “truth”. It took one act for everyone to root against the Browns after all those years of trying to pull the team out of the dumpster. The team IS the dumpster.

  29. I wonder if any of these keyboard warriors would feel any differently if it was their daughter as the massage therapist trying to do her job and this happens to them and at least 2 dozen others and people just shrug their shoulders and give him a pass bc he’s a good athlete.

  30. By mistakes do you mean being sued by over 2 dozen women for sexual harassment? I think I can name 31 other starting QBs that haven’t done that.
    ——————————————————
    Everyone knows the majority of those were a money grab. And God doesn’t grade on a curve. You’re included.

  32. This is a total clown show, hasn’t that scumbag lawyer gotten enough of his “5 minutes of fame” yet?
    Does anyone really care anymore?? I mean really care??
    This guy paid out 5 million in settlements like an average citizen paid a parking ticket.
    It’s over and done, if these women are so scorned and mentally damaged wouldn’t it be hurtful to dig up old memories of him ?
    Meanwhile they are all flying to the game in a private jet with limo service thanks to that settlement.

  34. Yay, a bunch of dudes about to explain how women should feel and grieve after being assaulted. Pretty sure attending the game doesn’t “bring up those memories” for them. I think they probably live with those memories daily. And his constant presence on a $230M guaranteed salary doesn’t help.

  35. I hope this vile, creepy scumbag is harrassed for the rest of his time on earth and never has a moment’s peace.

    Goodell is an outright disgrace as well. A special place awaits both.

  38. daphne49er says:
    November 29, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    This is one of the reasons I only watch my team anymore. The way predators and those who abuse women and children are dealt with by the league and its union disgusts me. Haven’t forgotten the other teams that were vying for this loser.

    So I am guessing your morals don’t allow you to watch TV, movies, or listen to music either, considering the terrible track record of performers/management in those business’s. And I won’t even get into politics and the slimy bunch littered throughout that “business”. And for crying out loud, be careful which books you pick to read as there are authors known to have been bad people too. Maybe just lock yourself in your home and pull the drapes and call it a day.

  39. Buzbee will stop at nothing to promote himself and that includes using these women regardless of how it affects them.

    What is the point? To rattle Watson? Doubt that will work. Or to make a statement in a place where no one will care? Therapy has more potential for helping these women than showing up at the game does.

    Showtime!

  41. Given the league’s revenue sharing agreement, they’re going to be financially rewarding the franchise that knowingly traded for and gave a huge guaranteed contract to their abuser by buying tickets for this game, never mind the money that goes to the Texans who were at best indifferent to his predations.
    This is dumb.

  42. I’m on Watson’s side but the women deserve to be treated with dignity and their lawyer is doing the complete opposite.

  43. I def stand w the victims, but why do they wanna do this? They say they wanna move on w their lives and this aint that.

  44. I bet they think DeeShawn will get a good whooping Sunday. It is just like those who accuse someone of rape being present at the trial. More power to it. The more uncomfortble DeeShawn is the more pain Cleveland will feel for guaranteeing that woman abuser all that money.

  45. Planning to attend is one thing. Actually turning up will be another. In any case, I don’t see the point. Instead of money, I would be wanting parts of his anatomy as earrings whilst screaming blue murder from the rooftops and getting the police involved. And I say this as a woman. He paid you – keep it moving and keep it classy.

  46. What may be of more interest to the fans is how 2 years off and the pressure of these troubles will affect Deshaun’s performance. People have already made a judgement on Deshaun’s moral character.

  47. 10 Women who were allegedly assaulted by a single predator can have a strong impact. I wouldn’t doubt if a couple of hundred women and men show up with SHAME signs. Probably more about sending a message.

  48. thisismy5thaccount says:
    November 29, 2022 at 5:18 pm
    Waiting to hear from all these fans from other teams about the perfect QB they root for which hasn’t ever made mistakes….. I’ll wait……

    2263Rate This———

  49. thisismy5thaccount says:
    November 29, 2022 at 5:18 pm
    Waiting to hear from all these fans from other teams about the perfect QB they root for which hasn’t ever made mistakes….. I’ll wait……

    2263Rate This—— I know Joey B’s far from perfect but I’m pretty sure he’s never sexually assaulted 26 plus women. And if he did I would stop rooting for the Bengals until they got rid of him

  50. Would be interesting if they were seen wearing his jersey and cheering for him.
    After all, why else would they come to his game?

  51. Um, what good is that going to do? They took the plea deal and got paid. He’s done the time now he ges to play football again.

  52. Tony Buzbee has sued the Browns demanding that he be allowed to sing the national anthem.

  53. They go to the one game where Watson is almost guaranteed to win? Go to the next AFC North game on the schedule instead.

