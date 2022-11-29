Aaron Rodgers says he plans on playing this week

Getty Images

The list of injuries is growing. His desire to compete isn’t shrinking. At least not yet.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his latest appearance with Pat McAfee that Rodgers is on track to return to action against the Bears on Sunday, in Chicago.

“I got good news with the scans yesterday,” Rodgers said, via Matt Scheidman of The Athletic.com, “so I plan on playing this week.”

During Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles, Rodgers suffered an injury that was officially described as an “oblique,” but that was actually a rib problem. He said he thought he had punctured his lung.

Whatever the specific injury, it gets added to his broken thumb. The bye week is coming after the next game.

Rodgers has said he wants to play until the Packers are mathematically eliminated. Most teams are eliminated as a practical matter before it’s officially done. The Packers need to win the next five, and possibly get some help, to get a wild-card berth.

It’s not impossible. By why would anyone think they’ll win five in a row after winning four of 12?

Again, it could happen. At some point, however, it will make sense for Rodgers to go on injured reserve — and for the Packers to see what Jordan Love can do.