Bears believe Eddie Jackson has significant Lisfranc injury

Getty Images

Bears safety Eddie Jackson left Sunday’s game against the Jets with an injury that looks like a serious one.

Jackson suffered what the team believes was a significant Lisfranc injury, according to NFL Network.

Although he is still being evaluated, that would almost certainly mean his season is over and could even affect him into next season. Lisfranc injuries, which refer to damage to the bones and/or tendons in the middle of the foot, can sometimes cause players to miss as much as 12 months.

The 28-year-old Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler who has started every game this season and leads the Bears with four interceptions.

Jackson has two more years on his contract and has a base salary of $13 million next season.