Bears to sign Adrian Colbert

Getty Images

With Eddie Jackson dealing with a significant Lisfranc injury, the Bears are bringing in another defensive back.

Chicago is signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Colbert was last with the Titans during this year’s training camp. He was released in the roster cuts to 53 players.

A 49ers seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft, Colbert has also spent time with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Chiefs, Giants, Patriots, Jets, and Browns. He’s appeared in 39 career games with 22 starts, recording eight passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

While Jackson is still being evaluated, a Lisfranc could cause him to miss at least the rest of the 2022 season and cold affect him into 2023.

The 3-9 Bears host the 4-8 Packers in Week 13.