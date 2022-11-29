Chiefs add veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams for stretch run

Getty Images

Defense still wins championships. Or maybe it helps keeps a team with a great offense from losing them.

Regardless, the high-octane Chiefs are adding veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad as the stretch run approaches, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Per the report, Wiliams had been waiting for the right opportunity. He agreed to a practice-squad deal with the idea of making it to the active roster.

A 2018 Pro Bowler, Williams spent nine seasons with the Ravens. He was a third-round pick in 2013, after playing college football at Missouri Southern.

The Kirkwood native now lands across the state from Kansas City. Time will tell when he elevates from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Until then, he remains eligible to join another team’s active roster.