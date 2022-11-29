Cowboys waive Tarell Basham

Getty Images

The Cowboys have opened a roster spot.

Could they fill it with a certain wide receiver?

Dallas has waived defensive end Tarell Basham, according to multiple reports.

Basham appeared in just two games in 2022 — the season-opener against Tampa Bay and the Week 10 loss to Green Bay, playing limited snaps.

Last season, Basham appeared in all 17 games for Dallas with six starts. He recorded 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits while playing 55 percent of the defensive snaps and 24 percent of special teams snaps.

Originally a Colts third-round pick in 2017, Basham has 11.0 career sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 34 QB hits in his 77 games with 18 starts.

As for that free-agent receiver, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that Odell Beckham Jr.’s plane incident doesn’t have an impact on the team’s interest in him.

Beckham is slated to visit with the Cowboys, Giants, and Bills in his free agency tour.