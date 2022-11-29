Dion Dawkins will miss practice again on Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2022, 12:16 PM EST
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins‘ ankle injury is putting his availability for Thursday’s game against the Patriots in doubt.

Dawkins had to leave last Thursday’s win over the Lions after getting hurt and head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 Tuesday that Dawkins will miss his second straight day of practice. Wednesday will bring another practice and Dawkins probably won’t be on track to play if he can’t do any work in that session.

David Quessenberry replaced Dawkins in Detroit.

McDermott said that linebacker Von Miller and tight end Quintin Morris will also be out of practice. Miller has already been ruled out this week with a knee injury and Morris is one of several players that have dealt with illnesses in recent days.

  1. Has any team suffered through more injuries this season than the Bills? It’s remarkable that their record is as good as it is.

