George Pickens: We’re coming together, starting to get some rhythm

The final points of Monday night’s game in Indianapolis came from a tandem that the Steelers hope will be a central part of many successful seasons.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett hit rookie wide receiver George Pickens for a two-point conversion after Benny Snell‘s go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter. That score came after the Steelers had blown a 16-3 halftime lead, but Pickens chose to focus on the positives of the win over the Colts when the 24-17 win was in the books.

In particular, Pickens focused on the late rally as a sign that things are starting to fall into place after a rough start to the season.

“I feel like we’re coming together,” Pickens said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’ve got a few more games left and we’re starting to get some rhythm.”

At 4-7, it is likely too late for the Steelers’ rhythm to carry them into the postseason. If Pickens, Pickett, and other pieces that will be around in 2023 and beyond continue to provide reason for optimism, however, the Steelers will be able to close out the year on a more hopeful note than they were playing in September and October.