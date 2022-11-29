Jabrill Peppers misses practice, DeVante Parker up to full participation

Getty Images

There were a couple of changes to the Patriots injury report on Tuesday.

Safety Jabrill Peppers was added to the report with an illness that kept him from taking part in the session. Peppers has not missed any games this season and has 38 tackles and a fumble recovery over his 11 appearances.

The other change saw wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) go from limited to full participation.

Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) missed practice for the second straight day. Center David Andrews (thigh), tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf), defensive back Marcus Jones (ankle), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) remained limited participants.