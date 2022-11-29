Kenny Pickett called the play on Steelers’ game-winning touchdown

Getty Images

With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call.

Steelers center Mason Cole said it was Pickett who told the coaches he wanted the play they ran, a handoff to Benny Snell that went for a touchdown and gave the Steelers the 24-17 winning margin.

“That run we scored on, Kenny called it. We were in the timeout, and Kenny said, ‘I want to run this,'” Cole said. “To see that confidence, on third-and-2 on the goal line, is big. It’s good to see, it’s exciting to see. It really showed who he is as a leader, the command he has on the field.”

Pickett said the Steelers’ coaches are always willing to take his input on play calling.

“We have a great open communication,” Pickett said. “That was the play I brought up, I felt really confident about it, they felt good about it too so we rolled with it.”

Pickett had one of his best games on Monday night, and his development as a franchise quarterback is one of the few reasons for optimism in a frustrating season in Pittsburgh.