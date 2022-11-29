Matt LaFleur on Joe Barry: If I thought there was an issue there, we’d make a change

Getty Images

The Packers have had no shortage of things fail to come together for them this season and the defense has been at the top of the list in recent weeks.

Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles was the third straight time that the Packers have allowed more than 400 yards and they gave up 363 yards on the ground over the course of the evening. That’s the third-highest total in franchise history and it led to renewed questions for head coach Matt LaFleur about defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

LaFleur was asked on Monday if there was any thought of letting Barry go or replacing him as the defensive play caller and LaFleur said that wasn’t on the table.

“We’re not going to go down that road,” LaFleur said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “If I thought there was an issue there, then I would certainly, we’d make the change. But we work as a staff. And collectively, we’re all in this sucker together.”

Given the way this season has gone, there’s not much left to salvage over the final five games of the year. The disappointment of this season will lead to changes come the offseason, however, and it seems unlikely that the status quo will reign on defense.