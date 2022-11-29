Matt Ryan: I think all of us in the building are disappointed

Getty Images

The Colts are now 4-7-1 after Monday night’s loss to the Steelers — another game that was close for Indianapolis to the end.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday addressed the Colts not using more of their timeouts in the game’s final sequence, saying he felt the team had plenty of time.

Quarterback Matt Ryan said postgame he “didn’t mind the call” to not stop the clock after his 14-yard, second-down run.

“We were going with some tempo, trying to get that first and then probably bang a timeout after that first,” Ryan said in his press conference. “We didn’t get it, and then had to take a time out on the fourth down call. Credit to them; they did a great job of jumping inside and breaking routes. It was disappointing. It really is. I think the effort is good, but our execution just hasn’t been good enough.”

The execution is what’s been lacking for Indianapolis, with costly errors like fumbles, interceptions, and sacks happening in critical moments.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m well aware,” Ryan said. “It’s frustrating — there’s no doubt about it. It’s hard because it’s like you said, it’s kind of one thing one week, it’s another thing another week, it’s another thing another week, and that part has been frustrating for sure. I think all of us in the building feel that way and are disappointed with where we’re at.”

On paper, things won’t get much easier for the Colts in Week 13. They’ll travel to face the Cowboys for another high-profile game on Sunday Night Football.