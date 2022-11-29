Matt Ryan will remain Colts’ starting quarterback

Posted by Charean Williams on November 29, 2022, 6:32 PM EST
NFL: NOV 28 Steelers at Colts
The Colts announced on Oct. 24 that Sam Ehlinger would start at quarterback the rest of the season. After Jeff Saturday replaced Frank Reich on Nov. 7, Saturday said Ehlinger remained the starter.

Ehlinger was replaced six days later and hasn’t seen the field since.

Even though the Colts, at 4-7-1, realistically have nothing left to play for, they are sticking with veteran Matt Ryan.

“Matt’s going to continue being the guy,” Saturday said after Monday night’s loss to the Steelers.

Between the two quarterbacks, the Colts have 11 touchdown passes in 12 games.

Ryan, 37, has a passer rating of 86.3. The only season he had a worse rating was his second season (2009) when he had an 80.9. He has 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In two starts, Ehlinger had no touchdowns and an interception.

5 responses to “Matt Ryan will remain Colts’ starting quarterback

  1. I can’t wait to see more five air yard passes from Matty Ice. Reminds me of Alice Smith, formerly of Washington, who had the two air yard passing offense and had precisely one come from behind victory in his reign of terror on quality football play.

  2. You know you have problems when you’re trying your hardest, and it looks like you’re tanking. The Colts could replace their entire roster, coaching staff, and front office and they’d still be the worst managed team in pro sports. Congratulations Jim Irsay! Nice job!

  4. Sam Ehlinger was flawed in college, but he plays with a lot of heart and toughness.

    The right coach could get a lot out of him. I don’t think Jeff Saturday or a young coach can though so I understand the hesitation here.

