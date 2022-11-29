Mike McDaniel: I will do everything in my power to make facing 49ers just another game

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 29, 2022, 12:19 PM EST
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spent 2017-2021 working for the 49ers and even longer alongside Kyle Shanahan at his previous stops in Atlanta, Cleveland, and Washington.

But now McDaniel will coach against Shanahan and San Francisco when Miami travels to the Bay Area for Sunday’s matchup between two first-place teams.

When asked about going against his former employer, McDaniel insisted that this upcoming matchup is not about him.

“I will do everything in my power to make it another game, because I think that should be the objective of any head coach is that you make it about the players,” McDaniel said in his Monday press conference. “I really stray away from making anything about me. I just don’t believe in it. I have a very high opinion of the 49ers franchise and players, coaches, staff members. I have a lot of love for anybody that I worked with, especially for that extended period of time. So those relationships and people will always matter to me.

“But in terms of this week, it will be odd for a second, for sure, to be in a different locker room, or pulling up on the bus in a weird area, or being on a different sideline for a second, I’m assuming — just odd as in abnormal. But after that, my obligation is to serve each and every player and coach and try to get the best out of them. Nowhere in that equation has anything to do with my past history and travels, so that’s why I don’t — when I say it’s not about me, I really, really mean it.”

As for facing Shanahan, McDaniel said — much like he did when the Dolphins played Bill Belichick and the Patriots — that he’s not going to be doing an Oklahoma drill against the 49ers’ head coach.

“I don’t really look across the sidelines that much at opposing coaches. So I don’t think, on the field, I will feel anything different than any other game in regard to him,” McDaniel said. “I owe a lot to him in general. I will be forever grateful, and I think he’s always been one of the best, if not the best, offensive coaches and head coaches that I’ve ever had experience being around.

“It’s a tough test, and that’s the bigger deal — No. 1 defense in the league, an offense that does a great job getting yards, getting it to all their unbelievable talented skill position players and a special teams [unit] that has definitely — Ray-Ray McCloud is an issue that you have to handle. So that’s the bigger thing is that we’ve been progressing week by week, and in the NFL, if you’re aspiring to do big things, you have to play big time football in December and January against big time teams. So that’s something that I think our team will be excited for, and I know the 49ers will be excited to play football like they always are each and every week.”

The Dolphins enter the game No. 3 in yards and No. 6 in points scored, having put up at least 30 points in their last four games. The 49ers are No. 1 in yards allowed and points allowed, surrendering 16 points or fewer in their last four games.

Something has got to give and based on the relationships between the coaching staffs, Sunday should be a fascinating chess match.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Mike McDaniel: I will do everything in my power to make facing 49ers just another game

  2. We’ll see what the niners look like vs a good team. They’ve played one solid team this year and got spanked vs chiefs. Their biggest wins are vs 2 teams that wouldn’t even be in the playoffs as of now, in the chargers and Seahawks.

  3. He should encourage some of his loud mouthed former 49ers players to adopt his same attitude.

  4. Great answer by a rising star rookie coach. As a Niner fan, I hope we win. But I just don’t see it happening. Wish we would’ve kept McDaniel and let Shanahan walk, if I’m honest. The dude is charismatic and ingenious. His players love him. I think he’s going to have a long, successful coaching career.

    This will be the game of the week.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.