Mitch Morse, Greg Rousseau, Tremaine Edmunds fully participate in practice again

The Bills were missing left tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Von Miller at Tuesday’s practice, but they appear to be on track to get some other players back in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

Center Mitch Morse (elbow, ankle), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were all full participants in practice for the second straight day. All four players missed last Thursday’s win over the Lions.

Dawkins (ankle) and Miller (knee) have not practiced this week and Miller will not play on Thursday. Tight end Quintin Morris (illness) has also missed both days of practice while wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Taiwan Jones had rest days.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) was a full participant along with safety Damar Hamlin (illness), cornerback Dane Jackson (illness), safety Jaquan Johnson (illness), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (eye), and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (illness).