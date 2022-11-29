NFL flexes Dolphins-Chargers game to Sunday Night Football in Week 14

Posted by Charean Williams on November 29, 2022, 8:51 PM EST
After the Broncos signed Russell Wilson, the NFL scheduled them for five primetime games. They have played four of those, but with a 3-8 record and the worst scoring offense in the league, the Broncos won’t play the fifth.

The NFL flexed out of the Week 14 game between the Chiefs and Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

That game was rescheduled to a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Instead, the Dolphins and Chargers will play on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 11. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

It will be the Dolphins’ third primetime game and the fifth for the Chargers. The Chargers also have a Monday Night Football game on Dec. 26 and currently are scheduled for a New Year’s Day game against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. That game could be flexed with the Rams currently 3-8.

  1. Awesome! Fins deserve a chance to play a national game. The Broncos aren’t making the playoffs and I’m sure no one wants to watch Russ complete 20 passes for 150yds while getting blown out.

  2. Sad how the only two black Super Bowl winning quarterbacks that are active in the league are taken out of a prime time showcase game but not surprising that the NFL wants to promote Herbert instead.

  3. as a Denver fan it’s so hard to see what this team has become…and there’s no sign that the future will be any better, for a number of years to come.

