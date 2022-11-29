Patriots, Jahlani Tavai agree to two-year contract extension

The Patriots want to keep linebacker Jahlani Tavai around for a couple more years.

Tavai and the Patriots have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension through 2024, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Tavai has emerged as an important player in New England this season, playing 52 percent of their defensive snaps and 71 percent of their special teams snaps.

Originally a second-round pick of the Lions in 2019, Tavai played two years in Detroit and has now been in New England for two years.

  1. I’ll be honest, when this guy came in, I saw another slow footed lumbering MLB project like a Terez Hall maybe with more pop or another Elandon Roberts with only downhill/inline playmaking ability, but I was wrong after watching him closely for weeks now.

    He plays everywhere. He plays off the ball and on the edge. He made a nice tackle into the flat on Aaron Jones in GB at the sticks, for example. Has a nice motor and hits, too.

    He plays his more natural middle most of the time. High IQ player, IMO. His smarts and feel for the game make up for any lack of natural physical skills.

    This guy, Jennings and Uche, while not even consistently good players, are showing some things with possible upside.

