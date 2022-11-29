PFT’s Week 13 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2022, 9:25 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs
1. Chiefs (9-2; last week No. 1): They sometimes make it look so much easier than it is.

2. Eagles (10-1; No. 2): They sometimes made it look harder than it needs to be.

3. Cowboys (8-3; No. 3): Although they got a win, the 40-3 version of the Cowboys won’t be showing up every week.

4. Dolphins (8-3; No. 4): TuAnon has become Tua-Second-to-None.

5. Bills (8-3; No. 5): Their games are far closer than they should be.

6. 49ers (7-4; No. 7): The defense is so good, it doesn’t matter what they do on offense.

7. Vikings (9-2; No. 8): They’re not giving up yet on the possibility of being the No. 1 seed.

8. Bengals (7-4; No. 14): They’ve managed to stay under radar despite going to the Super Bowl. That likely won’t last much longer.

9. Ravens (7-4; No. 6): Good teams that blow two-score leads to bad teams have a hard time remaining good teams.

10. Giants (7-4; No. 9): It feels like it’s starting to come apart at the seams, a little bit.

11. Patriots (6-5; No. 10): Thursday night’s game against the Bills becomes the biggest of the year for this team, so far.

12. Seahawks (6-5; No. 11): Introducing the Legion of Room (to Run).

13. Titans (7-4; No. 12): They need someone to step up on the rare days when Derrick Henry gets bottled up.

14. Jets (7-4; No. 16): Mike White is playing the way Zach Wilson should have been.

15. Commanders (7-5; No. 15): The schedule takes a very sharp turn, starting now.

16. Chargers (6-5; No. 18): They make not make it to the postseason. Without Sunday’s walkoff win, they likely would have had no chance.

17. Buccaneers (5-6; No. 13): The division remains in their control, but they’ll have a hell of a time against the No. 5 seed, when the time comes.

18. Falcons (5-7; No. 17): They just keep hanging around.

19. Lions (4-7; No. 19): These truly aren’t the same old Lions. And the next two games will be critical to proving it.

20. Browns (4-7; No. 23): Things suddenly have gotten very interesting in Cleveland.

21. Steelers (4-7; No. 27): Never, ever write off Mike Tomlin and company.

22. Panthers (4-8; No. 28): Steve Wilks has done enough to earn the full-time job. Will he get a fair shot at it?

23. Raiders (4-7; No. 29): Yes, they should have picked up the Josh Jacobs fifth-year option. But would he be doing this if he wasn’t in a contract year?

24. Jaguars (4-7; No. 30): They’re the kid who brings home straight A’s once per year, while otherwise struggling to pass all his classes.

25. Packers (4-8; No. 20): It’s time to see what Jordan Love can do.

26. Cardinals (4-8; No. 21): I’d pay a lot of money to see the outtakes and deleted scenes from Hard Knocks.

27. Colts (4-7-1; No. 22): It’s almost as if the person responsible for managing the clock late in the game has hardly any experience doing so.

28. Saints (4-8; No. 24): Is it crazy to think they should offer Sean Payton $30 million a year to come back?

29. Rams (3-8; No. 25): They have four more nationally-televised standalone games this year.

30. Bears (3-9; No. 26): If they can’t win with their best player in the lineup, they’ve got little chance without him.

31. Broncos (3-8; No. 31): They were No. 19 back in Week One, and plenty of Broncos fans were pissed about that.

32. Texans (1-9-1; No. 32): Absent new ownership, does anyone see this changing any time soon?

32 responses to “PFT’s Week 13 2022 NFL power rankings

  3. We only moved up 6 spaces but I guess it is better than nothing. Last night the Steelers put the entire NFL on notice that we are a team to be reckoned with that no one wants to face, especially in the playoffs. Newbie head coach Jeff Saturday was playing checkers while Hall of Fame head coach Mike Tomlin was playing pool. And by playing pool I mean running the table! Keep stacking wins, stay focused, humble, and petulant. GO STEELERS!

  4. As an Eagles fan I thoroughly agree with Florio’s comment “They sometimes made it look harder than it needs to be”. To me, that’s what separates #1 and #2 in the power rankings.
    Hopefully the Eagles start to get some injured guys back and make it look easy again!

  6. After beating the Giants this coming week, I wonder if you will move the Commanders up into the top 10? Probably not.

  7. Media: Bills only blow people out, can’t win close games
    Also media: Bills should’ve won by a blow out, way too close

  9. When the Bengals beat the Chiefs the narrative will be “Maybe this team is for real” Ill help ya.. They are a top 5 team last year, this year and the next 5 at least. Ask the Chiefs and they will tell you too.

  13. The way this season is going, I’m sure the Packers will do something stupid like win out.

  14. Next three games for the Dolphins…

    On the road @ 49ers
    On the road @ Chargers
    On the road @ Bills

    Buffalo didn’t receive three games straight road games this season, let alone so far to travel for each game against worthy opponents.

    The next three weeks are going to be very tough on the Phins.

  15. Last week showed how amazing Justin Fields has been carrying this terrible roster to 30 points a game. He should make the Pro Bowl.

  16. I’m not a Titans fan, but they should be in the top 10. They’re definitely better than the 4 teams immediately ahead of them on this list.

  19. After Thursday’s game against the Patriots, the Bills will have played 3 road games in 12 days: plus 6 feet of snow. Close W still a W.

  21. Actual Rankings:
    1. Chiefs – Mahomes is the best QB in the league hands down
    2. 49ers – Best defense in the league, weapons galore on offense
    3. Eagles – Best record but past few weeks have knocked them down a nudge
    4. Dolphins – Speed kills but defense is not championship level yet
    5. Cowboys – A top D and tons of talents but will Dak choke it away
    6. Bengals – Team is jelling and getting Chase back, scary
    7. Bills – Preseason favorite but Allen leads league in turnovers
    8. Vikings – Bills would win 7 of 10 against them and not as good as their record shows
    9. Titans – Beast RB, well coached but Tannehill will blow it in a big spot
    10. Ravens – Meh.

    Titans have beaten one team with a winning record, Washington with Wentz starting. In this ranking, every single team ahead of them that they have played beat them.
    The argument can be made that they’re too high, never mind too low…

  23. If Miami can come out of next 3 games at 2-1 they will be making a hard run to the AFC title game for sure. If not, a wild card on the road and hope for better health next year for OL and DBs

  24. Once again, a more reasonable ranking.
    Some interchangeable spots in the top ten that are largely fuelled by arguable differences and hypotheticals rather than befuddling preconceived biases.
    At week 13, preseason assumptions should be all dead, and the actual results determinative.

  25. There’s no way in the world the Bucs and bungles should still be ahead of the Steelers, it seems like people forgot that we have beaten both of those teams. The Steelers have to be the most dangerous team in the league right now. People better start praying that we don’t make the playoffs. Defense is finally healthy and our offense is getting in rhythm. Those sounds you hear are heads exploding of the people who said this team was done.

  26. Looking forward to watch Rodgers lose to the Bears, the Bears then have a one game lead of all time wins, then Packers IR Aaron, and let Love have 2 weeks with the bye to prep for the remainder of the year.

    In 2023, Rodgers gets sent to Seattle for the slew of drafts picks sent by Denver.

    Sounds plausible.

  28. This has definitely been an agonizing year in Green Bay as the Power Rankings assert. 
    This team is staring straight in the face of its 4th losing season in the last 30 years. 
    Sometimes, it’s tough to be a Packer fan, but I’m quite sure we’ll recover. 
    We always do. 😉

  29. Do the chiefs make it look easy? They played two teams (TEN & LAR) with no semblance of QB play. They escaped TEN with a win and probably lose if tannenhill plays and should have beaten LAR by more than they did.

  30. Fun fact: The Texans have $4 million in salary to their 2 QBs COMBINED. Russell Wilson got $165 million guaranteed from the Broncos. And if you didn’t know the uniforms you wouldn’t be able to tell them apart from their play.

    ——–

    As an Eagles fan, I can tell you that if my team plays the Titans the way they’ve played the Commanders, Colts, and Packers, they will not beat the Titans.

    Jonathan Taylor, AJ Dillon / Aaron Jones, Derrick Henry, and Saquon on the schedule (twice) and Jordan Davis out, it’s pretty obvious why Howie went out and got Suh and Joseph to beef up the D-line. But they still look pretty vulnerable against the run. I expect heavy doses of Henry this week, while Jalen watches from the sidelines as the D has a tough time getting off the field.

    I really hope I’m wrong. And I also really hope that the Eagles don’t abandon the run when they *do* get on the field.

