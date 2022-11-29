Raheem Mostert clarifies he was not disparaging Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers’ talent level

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert clarified his remarks about his former team, which sparked a social media squabble this week.

In an interview with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, Mostert said “we have way more talent here” and that the Dolphins “have a quarterback that can actually sling it.” It was perceived as a slap at the 49ers, where he spent five-plus seasons, and former teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.

That’s not what he intended in his comments, Mostert said on KNBR.

“I can see how that can get misconstrued, to take snippets out of what one person said and alter it in a way that just seems like it’s relevant in that I’m on a different team,” Mostert said, via Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News. “That’s not what I meant.”

Deebo Samuel responded on Twitter to Mostert’s original comments, saying, “Raheem, be real with yourself.”

Mostert, who signed with the Dolphins in March, said he knows first-hand how talented the 49ers are.

“In regards to ‘we have more talent here,’ I was speaking in terms of, we have more talent here, at this moment, than what has been here in the past,” Mostert said on the radio. “C’mon, I was with the Niners for several years. I know what their talent is. There’s unbelievable talent on both sides of the ball and on special teams. I wasn’t trying to take shots on anyone. ”

Mostert said he has a strong relationship with Garoppolo and “would never, ever in a million years talk down on a player specifically.”

In Mostert’s original comments, he said the 49ers pressured him to return from injury in 2021 rather than have season-ending need surgery. Mostert instead had surgery.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan responded Monday, saying “there are always different opinions on those things.”

Mostert followed coaches Mike McDaniel, Wes Welker and Jon Embree from San Francisco to Miami. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and wide receivers Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft also are with the Dolphins now after spending time with the 49ers.

The teams play this weekend.