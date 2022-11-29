Raiders sign Tyler Hall, put Anthony Averett on IR

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2022, 5:25 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The Raiders made a couple of moves at cornerback on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad. He will take the roster spot of Anthony Averett as Averett went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Hall has been elevated from the practice squad to play in the last two games for Las Vegas. He has five tackle and a sack so far this season.

Hall also played four games with the Rams last season and nine games for the Falcons in 2020. He had six tackles in those appearances.

Averett hurt his toe last Sunday. He has played started six of the seven games he’s played this season and has 13 tackles.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Raiders sign Tyler Hall, put Anthony Averett on IR

  3. wardo says:
    November 29, 2022 at 5:50 pm

    Averett might be more effective on IR than on the actual field. He is atrocious.

    __________________

    Yeah sure there pal, he’s the problem. The Raiders got much bigger problems than this CB.

    The only thing atrocious are the RAIDERS

  4. I get that Mullen is buried on the Cards roster since the Trade. But Trading him was such a terrible mistake, I get the injuries were obnoxious but his ability to play press man and hang athletically with 95% of the league is genuinely missed this year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.