Report: Andrew Booth out for year after having knee surgery

Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth‘s rookie season is reportedly over.

Booth had knee surgery on Monday and word was that his recovery timeline would be determined once doctors decided what kind of procedure he needed to repair his injury. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they determined he needed an operation that will not allow him to return before the year is out.

Booth was a second-round pick this year and missed time earlier in the season with a quad injury. He played his first defensive snaps in Week 11 and made his first start against the Patriots last Thursday. He recorded 12 tackles in six overall appearances.

The Vikings hope to get Cam Dantzler back from injured reserve in December. Until then, they’ll have Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Akayleb Evans, Kris Boyd, and Duke Shelley as their available corners.