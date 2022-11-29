Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson has a lacerated kidney

November 29, 2022
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson left Sunday night’s win with an injury and he’s on track to miss more time.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Gardner-Johnson has been diagnosed with a lacerated kidney. The injury is not expected to end his season and Gardner-Johnson will not require surgery, but he is out indefinitely while undergoing further testing that will give a better idea of his timeline to return.

Gardner-Johnson joined the Eagles in a trade with the Saints in late August. He has 60 tackles, six interceptions, and a sack while starting every game this season.

Reed Blankenship stepped into the lineup after Gardner-Johnson left against the Packers. K'Von Wallace and Andre Chachere are also on the depth chart at safety.

