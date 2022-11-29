Report: Josh Jacobs may not practice this week, but is hopeful to play vs. Chargers

Getty Images

After his career day against the Seahawks, Josh Jacobs may be sidelined for the upcoming practice week.

That’s according to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, who noted that Jacobs is not expected to practice much if at all for the Week 13 game against the Chargers due to his calf strain.

Jacobs played through the injury last week.

“I think it’ll be good by the time next week comes around,” Jacobs said on Sunday, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “It’s just a little injury. It ain’t nothing crazy. It’s nothing that I think is going to set me back, but it’s something that I definitely got to take care of.”

It certainly didn’t adversely affect Jacobs during Sunday’s win. Jacobs totaled 303 yards from scrimmage as he rushed for a career-high 229 yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns, including the game-winning 86-yard score. He also had six catches for 74 yards.

Jacobs now leads the league with 1,159 yards rushing and 1,484 yards from scrimmage. Both totals are career-highs with six games to go.