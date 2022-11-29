The Packers now have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2022, 11:50 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem.

Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to a new team. Currently (or, more accurately, soon), the Packers will have to worry that Rodgers will stay.

His current contract was negotiated to give him the power to walk away without financial consequence after 2022 or 2023. It wasn’t written to make it easy for the Packers to choose to pull the plug on the relationship.

Although the contract is complicated, the simple reality is that Rodgers will be gone only if he wants to be. If he wants to stay, he’s staying. And he’ll be getting paid a lot of money, whether he’s playing or not.

Nearly 15 years ago, the Packers (I believe) nudged Brett Favre to retire in February by telling him that they needed a clear and firm answer about his plans at a time when they knew, if he was forced to make a decision, he’d retire. With Rodgers, it becomes much more delicate.

Rodgers would have to retire on his own. If he senses that the team wants to turn the page to Jordan Love, Rodgers could become more determined to stick around.

And if he’d like to try his hand with a team that may be better equipped to contend for a championship, he could much more easily leverage a trade, if the Packers secretly hope to find a way to pivot as gracefully as possible from Rodgers to Jordan Love.

Where would Rodgers want to go? The 49ers could be a short-term option. Ditto for the Jets. Or maybe the Giants. Or wherever Sean Payton ends up, if he returns to coaching in 2023.

The point, for now, is this. The Packers spent two years fearing that Rodgers would want to leave. They may soon be fearing that he’ll want to stay, at a time when they’d be more comfortable moving on to the player they traded up to draft in the first round more than two and a half years ago.

In 2008, they wanted to move on from Favre. But dealing with Favre is like dealing with a dog. Rodgers is much more like a cat.

And he’ll find a way to stay a step ahead of the front office in whatever plan they may have to tun the page. Even if he’s ready to go, there’s real value in acting like he isn’t. If nothing else, he could finagle a little (or a lot) free money to retire, even if he was planning to retire anyway.

Permalink 54 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

54 responses to “The Packers now have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem

  3. Really, this will play out over the next month or so — next season starts in April with the draft. Que sera sera.

    Go!Pack!Go!

  6. He could facilitate a trade himself to the 49ers by agreeing to rework that contract.

    But Rodgers won’t do that because, you know, Rodgers.

  7. This is the first season he has had to play through a nagging injury. This will be his worst season as a pro, barring some miraculous recovery.

    Every time Rodgers has had to prove something, he has. In spades.

    I’m not willing to bet against him, even now.

  8. Imagine if he stays to play out his contract, the amount of guaranteed money prevents the team from keeping Jordan Love, and then Love goes on to be a star for another team.

    That would be brutal.

  10. AR will stay because it is $59 million worth of staying. He still has it and he still wants to win. Now after all the acrimony with Favre and the fact that he came back in Purple and beat the Pack – they still welcomed him back. So if AR decides to go somewhere else – he will be welcomed back. And if he does decide to go somewhere – it will only be after Love gets a few starts between now and the end of the year – he has shown some glimpses of being good enough to run the team but still hasnt played long enough ( preseason is preseason and he wasnt perfect and missed a lot of easy throws despite the supposed press clippings) to earn the next QB status. I think he will stay – I am hoping that he does to the Giants or to Detroit.

  11. The 49’ers don’t need a washed up diva at QB. Ditto for the Jets and Giants. It’s not as if he would bring vast leadership qualities and other intangibles to compensate for his rapidly declining skills. Stick a fork in Aaron Rodgers.

  12. The only thing we know for sure is, he won’t be considering what’s best or even good for the Packers in said decision making. For all the fans bloviating, we haven’t seen a single player ever care about that team.

  13. He’ll go on IR later this Saturday, then Love will start the rest of the season.

    Rodgers will return next season in GB at the excessive salary.

    Love’s 5th year option will be declined.

    What if Love plays well in the next five games?

    In this case, with Rodgers’ approval, GB tries to at least obtain a #2 draft choice from Carolina or another QB-needy team. Other ones?

  14. I honestly think Aaron Rodgers could comfortably walk away from the NFL and not look back. Despite this year’s disappointing season, his legend is firmly cemented in football history. He seems to have had enough of the rules and bureaucracy that surrounds the league. Add to that a net worth of 200 million dollars and yes I could see his shadow in the horizon as the sun sets on his career.

  15. Breaking news! George Paton just offered 3 1sts, 2 2nds and Pat Surtain in exchange for sending Rodgers to Denver.
    They are working on an 8 year extension now.

  16. For a guy with a very high IQ , extraordinary QB skills and scores of millions of dollars, Aaron Rodgers is a mess

  21. And, the problem is even worse now than it was at the beginning of the season. Not only have the Packers stunk the joint out, but, the catastrophic Russell Wilson trade to Denver will scare the hell out of teams thinking of trading for an aged star like Rodgers.
    Good luck, GB

  22. Imagine if he stays to play out his contract, the amount of guaranteed money prevents the team from keeping Jordan Love, and then Love goes on to be a star for another team.
    ==========

    The Packers should know what they have by now.

    Gutekunst was with the team during the Favre fiasco. If they have to make the same decision with Rodgers, there is no reason to believe they wouldn’t dump him.

  23. You honestly think the packers gave Rodgers this contract and planned on keeping Jordan love?

    That contract was an admission of making a bad move to draft love. Packers have probably been trying to trade Love since the end of 2021 and nobody is biting. Nothing has changed. Just because Love threw a couple completions against a prevent defense doesn’t change anything.

    Love is getting traded. The only question is how much dead cap they’ll have to take on after trading him since his contract is fully guaranteed. Rodgers isn’t going anywhere and I wish so much he would.

  24. Rodgers has become a cancer that will destroy the locker room of any team he joins. The Packers better get used tohim being around. He’s not giving up all that money to retire.

  25. “Rodgers is much more like a cat.”
    Please let’s not insult cats !!! He’s more like a skunk!

  26. The only scenario I can see play out where Rodgers asks for a trade-retirement is not happening- is if there are whispers on the packer locker room that the team wants Love and are tired of Rodgers. If Rodgers were to feel disrespected by his own teammates, you better believe he will force a trade.

    I just can’t see that happening though. It’s Aaron freaking Rodgers and nobody actually thinks the team will be better without him.

  30. Regardless, we can all enjoy the crushing spiral his ego will suffer as the Packers continue their journey to irrelevance.

  31. Let’s not forget that love was so bad his rookie year the coach wouldn’t even put him in during the preseason. Let that sink in fake stock holders. 🤔

  33. canadapacker says:
    November 29, 2022 at 12:15 pm
    AR will stay because it is $59 million worth of staying. He still has it and he still wants to win.

    I’ll stop you there. If he wanted to win he wouldn’t hog the cap. See Brady, Tom

  35. Start Love the rest of the games and if Love looks like we think he will tell him he won’t be the starter next year and offer a new contract that will free Rodgers to leave something honestly would benefit both sides.

  36. Gutekunst completely botched this. Understandable that you’d want to keep the back to back MVP, but it has to make sense financially. And you need to maximize that investment by surrounding him with talent, considering he’s 39 contemplating retirement. He did neither and got wrecked in negotiations.

    If the aging talented player wasn’t willing at all to take a paycut to maximize the Super Bowl window, then you trade him for draft picks and flexibility. Especially when you have a first round successor waiting on the bench.

  38. Packers are in a rebuilding mode surely he can see that if he’s there or not we won’t be winning any Lombardi’s the next two seasons. If he values his legacy like i think he does playing the next two seasons in Super Bowl ready SF makes to much sense.

  40. It’s not even about the money anymore. It’s pride, arrogance, and vengence that is fueling Rodgers right now.

  41. I have a cross lateral contusionary infarction on my oblique with a possible punctured lung and maybe a…

    Shut up Aaron, you banged your ribs.

  43. Aaron Rodgers has all the leverage and advantages over the Green Bay Packers. He calls the shots and the Packers know it, because of his guarantee contract and the money they have to pay him whether he plays or not. I don’t think any other team would want to pay the money that AR is guaranteed.

  44. Never been a Bill Belichick fan but seems to always know when to take a pass on players even if they are a goat. Rodgers being a cat should make it easier for GB.

    IR Rodgers after Week 13, give Love 2 weeks to work with the 1’s and see what he does, if he shows promise get what you can for Rodgers in 2023. If Love sucks, bring back Rodgers and get him some new supporting cast members.

  45. I’m not sorry that I misled you into thinking I was vaccinated
    ===========

    We miss you

    – 2020

  46. It doesn’t seem like the Packer front office of recent years has ever been terribly interested in chasing a Super Bowl title. After all, the stadium was full, and there is a waiting list of maybe 70,000 or more for season tickets, so the money is rolling in. The main focus seemed to be buying up land around Lambeau so they could develop their own ‘Packer Disney Land’ tourist attraction. Their drafts have been confusing and tragic, and giving overlapping contracts to two quarterbacks is nothing short of bone headed. People bitch about Rodgers getting 50 million per season – but ask yourself this – who gave him that contract? And, after drafting his heir apparent – why then sign the guy at a “win now” 50 mil for 3 years which overlapps Love’s deal, and then make no attempt to surround him with weapons other than rookie receivers? Compare what the Chiefs have done for Mahomes, and what the Packers have done for Rodgers – it’s not even close. This current squad has 4 players remaining from the 2018 / 2019 drafts, so they’ve had way more than their fair share of misses. It’s all very confusing … but if Rodgers does wind up in purple, it would simply be par for the course for this clown show front office.

  47. It doesn’t seem like the Packer front office of recent years has ever been terribly interested in chasing a Super Bowl title.
    ==========

    Their achilles heel has been their defense since 2011.. 7 1st rounders, and heavy free agent investment.. and it doesn’t look like they will pay off.

    They went lean on offense, and it bit them this season.

    They’re not the only team striking out.

  48. Dr. 3-19 isn’t going anywhere. He’ll suck those clowns at,1265 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay, WI, dry! And they’ll be sitting there wondering how Ted T could do that to them. Gutman, Murf the surf and LaFraud all need to go.

  49. Gutekunst completely botched this.
    ==========

    Every team in football.. every team in football history! would resign a back-to-back MVP who won 13 games each of the last 3 years.

  50. Another poster here said he still has it and still wants to win. Yes, he may still have it, but as far as still wanting to win, that is questionable at best. A player who wants to win shows up at OTAs and works with his teammates to build rapport, trust, and TEAM. Rodgers instead stayed away and then takes it out on his teammates when things aren’t going well.

    For what he’s being paid, he should be at every team event doing his utmost to improve himself and the team. But instead, it seems like he’s been reading too much about what a great QB he is and doesn’t think he needs to do the extra work that got him there in the first place.

  51. Sorry, did this man win 2 MVPs in a row the last 2 years? Has he looked strong lately even through injuries? There’s no rush to push Aaron out of the door. Man’s probably still got 5-7 years of high quality play left. The attitude is the problem, not his play and maybe sucking this year will help square away the attitude. Quit trying to push him out the door.

  52. Love threw 9 passes against a team that did not plan for him. Let’s hold off on crowning him at this point.

  53. The obvious thing to do is be decisive and sit Aaron the rest of the year. He is injured & there is zero advantage playing a franchise QB at the end of a lost season. Get the backup some reps for his development. Green Bay is never decisive do to the GM/Publicly Owned team situation, so they will be mediocre and live in fear.

  54. The nature of Aaron Rodgers’ contract makes it very unlikely that he’ll be anywhere but Green Bay next season. He won’t retire either given he’d lose over $50 million next year if he did. The Packers made a deal to lock up Rodgers for the next couple years at least when they did the deal, making him the highest paid QB in the process, and given all the dead cap and financial incentives for Rodgers, they’re stuck with him next year. They overpaid, and maybe the team will be better next year, but it is what it is and this point and it’s not changing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.