Todd Bowles: “Good question” why Tom Brady and Mike Evans aren’t clicking

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans became the 51st player in league history to hit 10,000 receiving yards on a 28-yard catch during last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Browns, but he didn’t do much else during the game.

Evans had one other catch for three yards while being targeted nine times over the course of the afternoon. Evans caught 10 passes in the two previous games, but they covered just 94 yards and that led to a question for head coach Todd Bowles about why the two players aren’t in the groove they’ve been in for most of the last few years.

“It’s a good question,” Bowles said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “Some of them were defensive calls, some of them we just missed it here and there. We’ve got to get that fixed, we’ve got to get them back on the same page.”

Getting the Bucs offense on the right page has been a struggle all season and their 5-6 record is a testament to how it has played out, but the overall state of the NFC South leaves the team with a clear path to the postseason. If they can find a way to put Brady and Evans back in sync, following that path to a division title will be a bit easier.