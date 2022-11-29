Von Miller hopes to return for Week 14 vs. Jets

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2022, 7:48 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Bills defensive end Von Miller won’t play on Thursday night against the Patriots. He could play the following Sunday against the Jets.

Miller disclosed his status in the latest episode of The VonCast.

“I did get hurt,” Miller said. “You know, the news is not the best of news. But it’s definitely not the worst of news. It’s kind of like in the middle.

“I didn’t tear my ACL. That was the huge part of it. But I do have some lateral meniscus damaged, and it’s going to have to be addressed. But I do feel like I can play through that. So I’m going to wait a little, let the swelling go down for about 7-10 days and hopefully right before the Jets game, I will be back.”

It sounds as if he’ll need to have surgery at some point. But it sounds as if he’ll be able to keep going, eventually, despite the injury.

The Bills obviously need him. He was signed to be a difference maker in 2022, and the time is coming for him to make the ultimate difference, as the team inches toward another postseason run.

Von Miller hopes to return for Week 14 vs. Jets

  1. Just keep grinding out wins and hopefully the bills are healthy at the right time. I don’t care if the media thinks the wins aren’t pretty enough. I actually like this version of the bills. The past two games they made plays when needed. Chiefs fans cried over the bills loss cause they were missing a S and a CB. Bills have been playing while missing 4-5 starters on defense and worked in two rookie CBs who were dealing with injuries of their own.

  2. The Bills have been playing with one hand tied behind their backs recently because of weather, road games and injuries. Von is a difference maker athletically but equally as important because of his prowess.

