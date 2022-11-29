Von Miller says Odell Beckham will visit Buffalo on Friday

Getty Images

Free agent receiver Odell Beckham is scheduled for at least three visits. Will he make them all?

Beckham will start his tour Thursday in a visit with the Giants, and his itinerary has him visiting the Cowboys on Monday.

Von Miller said on his “Voncast” that Beckham will visit the Bills on Friday.

“Yeah, he’s going to be here,” Miller said. “Everybody was like, ‘Ah, no, he’s going to the Cowboys. . . .’ Hey, man, it ain’t over ’til it’s over. He’s going to see the Giants, us and the Cowboys, and I think when he comes here, I don’t think he’s going to leave.”

Miller held a shrug pose for several seconds.

He and Beckham were teammates with the Rams for part of last season after the Broncos traded Miller to Los Angeles.

Beckham tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 and underwent surgery Feb. 22. It is the same ACL he tore 16 months earlier.