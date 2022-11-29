Vonn Bell on playing Chiefs: There’s a lot at stake and guys are going to be pumped

Getty Images

The last time the Bengals played the Chiefs, safety Vonn Bell ended Kansas City’s offensive possession in overtime with an interception during the AFC Championship Game.

That game was played in Kansas City, but the Bengals and Chiefs had met in Cincinnati a few weeks before — a game the Bengals won with a last-second field goal.

So, Cincinnati has put together some recent success against the team that’s hosted the last four AFC Championship games. And with the Bengals winning five of their last six to enter Sunday’s game 7-4, Bell isn’t shying away from the importance of the Week 13 contest.

“It’s hyping it up so, our guys are going to be ready, for sure,” Bell said Monday, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Nothing much needs to be said. We know what lies ahead of us. There’s a lot at stake and guys are going to be pumped, for sure. It’s going to be a big weekend and it’s a 4:25 game so it’s a big-time game with big-time atmosphere. It’s going to be playoff atmosphere from here on out. If you need to get revved up, you need to do a self-evaluation with yourself.”

Bell called quarterback Patrick Mahomes one of the best in the league and said that like his own quarterback, Joe Burrow, you have to try and disguise coverages as much as possible.

“But with [Mahomes], he can make every throw so if you’re in Cover-2 or 2-high, you’ve got to get to your landmark because he can make that throw [over the defense],” Bell said. “So, being on landmarks is critical because he can extend plays very well and [receivers] know how to create and get open throughout zone coverages and get open. So, the plaster rules down the field [apply]. You’ve got to be on your landmarks and those are going to be very pivotal going against him, for sure.”

The Chiefs will likely need a victory to keep their hold on the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bengals will be looking to keep pace with the Ravens in the AFC North. Those factors should add up to a good game between conference opponents.