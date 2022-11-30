Andy Reid: Melvin Gordon has sure been a heck of a player in this league

Getty Images

Running back Melvin Gordon has now officially been a part of three of the four AFC West teams, joining the Chiefs earlier this week on the team’s practice squad.

Gordon had been with the Broncos since signing with the club as a free agent in 2020. But Denver cut him last week after he fumbled for the fifth time in 2022.

The Chiefs have played Gordon plenty of times since he was drafted by the Chargers in 2015. There’s a chance Gordon contributes sooner than later.

“We’ll just see where this thing goes, where he’s at, and where the running back situation is,” head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “He’s sure been a heck of a player in this league.”

Gordon averaged 3.5 yards per carry with the Broncos this year, rushing for 318 yards with two touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 223 yards.

Gordon did record over 1,100 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two seasons for Denver. In 108 games with 94 starts, Gordon has rushed for 6,462 yards with 55 touchdowns and caught 309 passes for 2,467 yards with 14 TDs.