Bears sign Tim Boyle off Lions practice squad

With multiple injuries at quarterback, the Bears have brought another to the building.

Chicago has signed Tim Boyle off the Lions’ practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

Boyle started three games for the Lions last year, going 0-3. In five appearances, he completed 65 percent of his passes for 526 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions, compiling a passer rating of 63.5.

Chicago starting quarterback Justin Fields is dealign with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that kept him out of last week’s game against the Jets. Backup Trevor Siemian is dealing with an oblique injury.

Boyle has familiarity with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their shared time with the Packers.

The Bears also announced they signed offensive lineman Andrew Brown off the Cardinals’ practice squad and placed safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.