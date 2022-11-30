Bengals’ Tyler Boyd sees Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes as the new Manning-Brady

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Bengals meet on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, and a meeting of two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd thinks that quarterback matchup makes this game something truly special.

Boyd compared Burrow and Mahomes to Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who faced off 12 times in the regular season and five times in the AFC playoffs.

“It’s going back to that quarterback fight. I look at it like Manning and Brady,” Boyd said, via Bengals.com. “You can’t stop them. It comes down to whoever excels and takes advantage of their opportunities in drives and scores points. These are the types of games that we have to take care of the football and not turn it over.”

Burrow and Mahomes will meet for just the third time on Sunday, so they have many years to go before their rivalry matches that of Manning and Brady. Burrow is 25 years old and Mahomes is 27, and the two play for two of the best teams in the AFC, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they’re meeting in a lot of big games for the next decade.