Bobby Wagner has moved on from Seahawks: It’s just another game

Getty Images

Bobby Wagner had some hard feelings when he left Seattle. He doesn’t anymore.

The Rams linebacker is letting bygones be bygones after the messy way the Seahawks handled his release.

“I am a mature man and that happened a long time ago,” Wagner said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “So, I am focused on performing at my best ability against the team that I’m playing this week.

“It’s just another game. It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium against a team that’s pretty good.”

Wagner learned of the Seahawks’ plan before they informed him of his release, something General Manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have apologized. Wagner, though, said in March that he wished the Seahawks would have handled it differently.

Wagner, who played 10 seasons with the Seahawks, will play his former team for the first time on Sunday. He returns to Seattle on Jan. 8 for the regular-season finale.

“You never really make a game too big or too little,” Wagner, 32, said. “You never make like a Monday night game or Tuesday night game bigger or the opponent bigger because then it makes you inconsistent because you’ll get up for one game, but then you won’t get up for the next game. I’m personally just treating this game like it’s a normal game.”

The game surely means more to Wagner, whether he admits it or not, and he surely would like nothing better than to give the Seahawks an L.