Brian Daboll: Playing meaningful games in December is why we do this

The Giants have lost three of their last four games, but they still head into December with a 7-4 record and hopes of advancing to the postseason.

That’s a big change from past seasons and it’s a big change from the expectations that accompanied the team into head coach Brian Daboll’s first season on the job. That makes Daboll’s debut a success even before the final six games of the year are in the books, but his message for his team is not one of accomplishment.

At his Tuesday press conference, Daboll highlighted the significance of playing games that matter in December to a team with many players who have never been in that position.

“When you play meaningful games in December, I think that’s why we all do this,” Daboll said. “You go all the way back to OTAs and to preseason and the beginning part of the season; now you’re in December. And I’ve been on teams that have played meaningful games in December, and I’ve been part of teams that haven’t. It’s not a lot of fun when you’re not playing meaningful games. So, let’s come to work with a great attitude, a positive mindset. Keep getting better. And you focus on the week’s opponent: That’s how you have to do it. But they’re important games now.”

The first of those important games comes against the Commanders this Sunday. Washington is on a different trajectory than the Giants with six wins in their last seven games and the Giants’ remaining games will be a lot more meaningful if they can start pushing things in the other direction.